NELIPOT TYPEFACE - SVG + 2 OTF FONTS

Nelipot VP Typeface - Bitmap vsg font + 2 solid fonts

NOTE! : The 'SVG' style requires Photoshop CC 2017 or Illustrator CC 2018 (or newer) to use.

How to change color in Photoshop : bleeding options - color overlay.

Nelipot is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

In the package you will find :

Nelipot VP bitmap SVG font
solid style 1 otf font
solid style 2 otf font
help file
Uppercase, numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Multilingual support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/nelipot-typeface-svg-2-otf-fonts 🙂
Posted on May 28, 2021
