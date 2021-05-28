Covease App

Trending designs to inspire you
Today, I'd like to share with you a COVID-19 Ease app that will assist you in providing the necessary items for COVID-19 patients.
This programme provides a forum for anyone who want to donate something to COVID patients.
"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is the tagline, which means "the entire universe is my family."