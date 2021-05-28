Triangle logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Nowadays, abstract logos are, of course, in trend. Some designers close most of their projects with such a style of making logos, for example, behinning from serious large suppliers and ending by little fast food pitstops, etc. But, such a principle isn`t right all the time. Not looking at this fact, if the associativity of the company is erased to holes, and client wants something new and unusual, why we can`t use such a logo style in work? Abstraction in logos isnt`t complicated in most cases, but can be remembered without any difficulties.
Абстрактные логотипы — определенно в тренде последние годы. Некоторые дизайнеры стараются закрывать ими все ниши деятельности компаний, клиенты которых делают заказы на лого и фирменный стиль, начиная от строгих сдержанных производителей и заканчивая обычными фастфуд-забегаловками и прочими отраслями. Однако, это не всегда уместно. Тем не менее, если ассоциативность компании затерта до дыр и хочется чего-то новенького, то почему бы не прибегнуть к данному стилю исполнения: абстракции в логотипах в основе своей не перегружены, но в то же время легко усваиваемы потребителем.
Some of the logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
