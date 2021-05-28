Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
François Savard

Energy company landing page

François Savard
François Savard
  • Save
Energy company landing page norway ui design minimal clean website desktop gradient
Energy company landing page norway ui design minimal clean website desktop gradient
Download color palette
  1. Hi Dribbblers.png
  2. Hi dribblers – 1.png

We recently worked with an energy company based in Scandinavia.
The mission was to create a fresh new visual identity for the website, based on the colours of the logo.

A great opportunity to apply a minimalist design with trending gradients.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
François Savard
François Savard
User-focused designer for modern interfaces

More by François Savard

View profile
    • Like