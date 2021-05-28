Drop watering application

Hi folks!

Here is concept for homeplants care application. It helps to automatically water your plants up to 30 days, while you are at vocation or busy with achieving your goals.

With the help of Home garden application you can:

- monitor and set up the device settings like frequency of watering in days and time of watering;

- check the water container filling;

- learn more about your plants reading helpful articles from app;

- purchase new plants and accessories using application store.

Hope you'll like it :)

Happy to see your feedback.

