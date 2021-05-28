World Citizen Online Donation App II

Project Brief

World Citizen is a humanitarian organisation with a vision to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies.

The goal was to design an online donation platform where donating of clothes will be seamless, easy to use and with ease across Africa. After working on several processes, I have come up with a simple, easy to use mobile app design where users can donate in person or via an agency.

I have made my designs so easy to use and navigate. I didn't include additional features because I don't want users to get distracted by so many features. The end goal is to try and make clothing donations via the app. Additional features will come up during future updates.

The link to Pitch Deck can be found here. https://bit.ly/34jVxjr

I will appreciate your honest feedback and opinions.