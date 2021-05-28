Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crypto exchanges comparison

crypto currency crypto exchange dropdown menu tag web design website dark ui dark mode dark input button list table search landing cryptocurrency crypto
Hey,

My brother runs a cryptocurrency exchange comparison website called Cryptowisser. I made an attempt of designing it in dark mode and explored some styling options to it.

Cheers,
William

Current site: https://www.cryptowisser.com

Product designer in Stockholm. Eager to produce.
