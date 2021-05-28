Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduard Lotz

user management v2

Eduard Lotz
Eduard Lotz
  • Save
user management v2 saas cta search pagination manage user management table admin panel admin dashboard minimal
Download color palette

I started redesigning some of my old designs to see my improvement over the time.
Things like pagination and search were missing and the overall look feels much better now in my opinion.

Font: HK Grotesk
Iconpack: Iconly

6a08f1bd400c751efd8474d1a2b9bac3
Rebound of
User Management
By Eduard Lotz
Eduard Lotz
Eduard Lotz

More by Eduard Lotz

View profile
    • Like