Inna Miller

Graduation

Inna Miller
Inna Miller
  • Save
Graduation diversity celebration face pupil university graduation cap gown pandemic characters people school flat vector illustration mask graduation
Download color palette

hope your graduation looked better than this though ;)
___

Available for download:
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/graduated-students-jumping-academic-gown-robe-1946794909

Inna Miller
Inna Miller

More by Inna Miller

View profile
    • Like