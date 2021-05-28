Ekaterina Matveeva

Give me the future (wallpaper), 2021

Give me the future (wallpaper), 2021 print wallpaper design illustration
One of the wallpaper designs from the "Give me the Future" theme, made up of interchangeable blocks (port containers) and customizable lettering.
There is a vector version, but the final work is rasterized

Posted on May 28, 2021
