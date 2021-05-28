WasteTracker - 3D Landing Page

While such companies like SpaceX trying to push the boundaries of humanity and make us as a space travel species (this is really interesting far future), we still have to think about the near future of our homeworld - the Earth.

One of the nowadays issues that need to be solved is overheating of the planet. We think you've already noticed that it is becoming hotter and hotter each year and that's a big threat to humanity and all living things.

We have to think about the bright future today and we still can make it happen.

We've prepared the concept of how climate changes can be visualized.

Think about the Earth today and it will thank you tomorrow!

