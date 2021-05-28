Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mila

Spring Collection t-shirt design

Mila
Mila
  • Save
Spring Collection t-shirt design apparel design apparel cute art drawing cute doodles flower illustration frog illustration illustration fashion illustration fashion design fashion t-shirt illustration t-shirt design t-shirt
Download color palette

Here are some designs for a t-shirt collection inspired by Spring. I did the illustrations in Procreate and then placed them on t-shirt mockups in Photoshop. Hope you like the designs :) For more check out my behance account: https://www.behance.net/milaklim

Mila
Mila

More by Mila

View profile
    • Like