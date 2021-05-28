One click away | Paperless says hello

Hello Dribbble!

Let's face it, it's nice when your mom says the "picture" looks great, but it's a whole different story when feedback comes from someone with a better understanding of design.

That’s why we're super excited to join the Dribbble community and start sharing our work with you. When I say "we" it’s really just Sebastian, Paperless Co-Founder and jack of all trades, and myself Felix jack of some trades.

What is Paperless you might ask?

Paperless lets you create, sign, and manage intelligent documents on a single platform. For more productivity and a better customer experience. Basically so you never have to struggle with tedious contract work ever again.

If you like what you see go ahead and slap that L key and follow our design journey.

More to come very soon!

