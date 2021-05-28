Creative Direction for Cari Kabinoff

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cari is a loud and hilarious LA comic, on camera actress, voice over actress, and voice over coach. She needed her website to REPRESENT.
I added what all sites need:
• clear navigation
• creative direction
• who, what, where, why, how
• call to action items
• the bottom line: booking!
• personality 🤗