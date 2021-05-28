Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Ivey

Creative Direction for Cari Kabinoff

Sarah Ivey
Sarah Ivey
  • Save
Creative Direction for Cari Kabinoff brand design brand designer responsive website adobe xd branding webdesign
Download color palette

Cari is a loud and hilarious LA comic, on camera actress, voice over actress, and voice over coach. She needed her website to REPRESENT.

I added what all sites need:
• clear navigation
• creative direction
• who, what, where, why, how
• call to action items
• the bottom line: booking!
• personality 🤗

Sarah Ivey
Sarah Ivey

More by Sarah Ivey

View profile
    • Like