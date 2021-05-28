Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eunoia

Eunoia vector illustration design
Eunoia is the shortest English word containing all five main vowel graphemes. It comes from the Greek word εὔνοια, meaning "well mind" or "beautiful thinking."
Made in Photoshop/Autodesk Sketchbook

Posted on May 28, 2021
    • Like