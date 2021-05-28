Supporting tattoo healing with cbd

Applying CBD to the skin is known to soften it, calm irritation, and support proper wound healing. Considering that, it was only a matter of time before people tried to use it to heal new tattoos! Today, more and more people use CBD tattoo cream on recent tattoos and you can even find dedicated CBD products that have been designed with tattoos in mind.

