A word search compositon (T-shirt)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was having some fun with creating a List of Fruits. And I was using website called Puzzlemaker from Discovery Education. So this is going to take me a while to find all words :).
But as well as being a fun activity, I think this is potentially a really great gift for a friend. You could put it on a T-shirt, a greeting card, a poster and so on.
Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/104381237/A-word-search
Головоломка / поиск слов
Сделал головоломку - список из фруктов на английском языке. И их надо все найти. Конечно это займет какое-то время, чтобы отыскать все слова. А заодно и проверить себя на словарный запас.
Но кроме развлекательного времяпрепровождения эта головоломка может стать частью серьезного дизайна, если обыграть грамотно. Не говоря о том, что и другу подарить данную головоломку будет приятно, тем более если она будет нанесена на футболку или постер.