A word search compositon (T-shirt)

I was having some fun with creating a List of Fruits. And I was using website called Puzzlemaker from Discovery Education. So this is going to take me a while to find all words :).

But as well as being a fun activity, I think this is potentially a really great gift for a friend. You could put it on a T-shirt, a greeting card, a poster and so on.

Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/104381237/A-word-search

Головоломка / поиск слов

Сделал головоломку - список из фруктов на английском языке. И их надо все найти. Конечно это займет какое-то время, чтобы отыскать все слова. А заодно и проверить себя на словарный запас.

Но кроме развлекательного времяпрепровождения эта головоломка может стать частью серьезного дизайна, если обыграть грамотно. Не говоря о том, что и другу подарить данную головоломку будет приятно, тем более если она будет нанесена на футболку или постер.