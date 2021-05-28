Ali - The Greatest Quotes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Taking some of the great things Muhammad Ali had to say, we created a series of posters illustrating them with typography. Using only one font (Knockout of course!) and one color, black, we went about creating a series of posters that turned into a big series of posters that has now become enough to create a book.