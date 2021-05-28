Chul Lee

Ali - The Greatest Quotes

Taking some of the great things Muhammad Ali had to say, we created a series of posters illustrating them with typography. Using only one font (Knockout of course!) and one color, black, we went about creating a series of posters that turned into a big series of posters that has now become enough to create a book.

Posted on May 28, 2021
