Sazzad hosain shipu khan

black doogy

Sazzad hosain shipu khan
Sazzad hosain shipu khan
  • Save
black doogy design vector pet illustration logo design illustration art animal portrait animal illustrations pets logo design logo illustration
Download color palette

This is a portrait from a black doggy picture. I complete this project under 3 hours. My client give me the picture and I create this portrait . She is totally satisfied and I am also feeling great after doing this project.

If you want any kind of portrait you can hire me as a portrait artist specially I can make pet portrait in a short time. So Please contact with me.
Thank you.
Email info. : sazzad.hosain.shipu@gmail.com
Flickr info. : https://www.flickr.com/photos/sazzadkhan5b
Behance info. :https://www.behance.net/sazzadkhan5b

Sazzad hosain shipu khan
Sazzad hosain shipu khan

More by Sazzad hosain shipu khan

View profile
    • Like