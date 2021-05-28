black doogy

This is a portrait from a black doggy picture. I complete this project under 3 hours. My client give me the picture and I create this portrait . She is totally satisfied and I am also feeling great after doing this project.

If you want any kind of portrait you can hire me as a portrait artist specially I can make pet portrait in a short time. So Please contact with me.

Thank you.

Email info. : sazzad.hosain.shipu@gmail.com

Flickr info. : https://www.flickr.com/photos/sazzadkhan5b

Behance info. :https://www.behance.net/sazzadkhan5b