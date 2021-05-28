Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cooking Application - Web

web ux ui design
My first full fledged UI of a cooking application - web oriented.

Actually the concept arose when I was scrolling through free resources in Figma eventually ending up in a "Cooking app - Mobile" template. I decided to recreate that design in a web format.

Rate this task out of 10 ;)

For any query, contact me anytime on:
prashanthnagarajan23@gmail.com

Thanks & Regards
Prashanth N

Posted on May 28, 2021
