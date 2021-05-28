Abu Eusha Talukder

Charecter Illustration Day-01

Abu Eusha Talukder
Abu Eusha Talukder
  • Save
Charecter Illustration Day-01 art animation graphic design illustrator design branding minimal vector flat illustration
Download color palette

I used to believe that I needed an exceptional environment to feel connected. I believed that I couldn't achieve it without a forest or a beach. I was wrong.

It is not about the environment. We can connect everywhere.

Stop for a moment. Feel the space around you, and immediately will be filled with magic. Such a simple thing can make life beautiful. There you will find all the inspiration.

Be an artist of your moment.
press L to show some love

Abu Eusha Talukder
Abu Eusha Talukder

More by Abu Eusha Talukder

View profile
    • Like