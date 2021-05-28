Rohit Pisharody

Nefelibata

Nefelibata minimal vector illustration design
Nefelibata (Portuguese) Definition - "Cloud Walker"; One who lives in the clouds of their own imagination or dreams, or one who does not obey conventions of society, literature, or art.
Made in photoshop

Posted on May 28, 2021
