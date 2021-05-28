Jane Dimeski

Light and mood study

Light and mood study wacom photoshop illustration art illustration portrait artwork portrait art portrait painting portrait painting digital painting digital artwork digital art digitalart artwork art
A nice little photo study I painted in Photoshop using a Wacom Intuos tablet.

The main goal was to explore and try to capture the light and the mood in the scene.

Reference photo by Andrew Skorohod.

UX/UI Designer with a heart for animation and 3D
