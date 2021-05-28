Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deb Banerjee

Athena Lenormand - Brand Identity

Athena Lenormand - Brand Identity logodesign logos brand identity branding design brand identity design minimalist logo minimal owl branding and identity branding logo logomark
A commission I worked on. She deals with reading tarot and Lenormand & wanted something simple & eye-catching.

We decided on using an owl to showcase wisdom which is widely used in occult circles.

My Website
http://debthedesigner.com
Behance
https://www.behance.net/debthedesigner
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/deb.thedesigner/
