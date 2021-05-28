Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

Modern bee logo - Bee branding logo - B letter logo - Beeduaca

Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
  • Save
Modern bee logo - Bee branding logo - B letter logo - Beeduaca hire logo designer modern logo design typography app icon logo character freelancer sylhet ahmed rumon rumzzline logo logos branding brand identity designer branding letter logo logotype honey logo honeycomb bee hive honeybee bee logo b logo b letter logo
Download color palette

Modern bee logo - Bee branding logo - B letter logo - Beeduaca [For Sell]

Hey Howdy! This is a multipurpose modern bee logo concept. I have tried here to create a concept with Letter B+Bee Icon/Shapes.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

-------------
Let's discuss yours project :
rumzzline@gmail.com
rumon.chw@gmail.com

Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp Now!
------------

Discover more @
www.therumzzline.com

Find me @
Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab

Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

More by Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

View profile
    • Like