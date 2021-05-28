Mihai Dolganiuc

Letter Q + Refresh + Replay (Unused for Sale)

Letter Q + Refresh + Replay (Unused for Sale) previous back round rounded renew restart arrow path loading loader lettermark type typography text custom for sale unused buy branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Minimalist Letter Q + Refresh symbol pulled out from the archives.
Logo is unused, can be purchased.

