ShareDashiki is a donations platform for clothes across Africa. I used the IDEO’s Human centered design thinking process to make sure that my design decisions were supported by user research and feedback.
I conducted interviews to know if my iterviewees had donated online before, if they experienced any issues while using such platforms and features they'd like to see in a donations platform. After which I created user personas, an empathy map, identified actors and ideated solutions later placed in a priority quadrant.
After making and testing my lo-fi prototypes. I proceeded to make a high fi prototype and concluded with usability tests.

Posted on May 28, 2021
