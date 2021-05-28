Trending designs to inspire you
Here's the new animated creative for the concept 'Select Your Car'. Earlier i had Worked on a bunch of car illustrations, thought i will add some animation to it. Also special thanks to @Sachin_suresh for the UI Screen.
Let me know what you think about the design, feel free to leave a comment and feedback.
Also share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)