sachin das

Select Your Car

sachin das
sachin das
Select Your Car electric car car animation cars car flat illustration minimal mobile app ui application product animation ui motiongraphics animation line illustration illustration
Here's the new animated creative for the concept 'Select Your Car'. Earlier i had Worked on a bunch of car illustrations, thought i will add some animation to it. Also special thanks to @Sachin_suresh for the UI Screen.

Let me know what you think about the design, feel free to leave a comment and feedback.
Also share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

sachin das
sachin das

