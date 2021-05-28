Trending designs to inspire you
Infobip is one of the world’s leading SaaS companies whose goal is to create seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people.
Our goal with redesign was turning the old Infobip website into a modern, self-serviced platform that's now fully customer-centric.
Live website:
↳ https://www.infobip.com/
Case study:
↳ https://www.bornfight.com/work/infobip/
