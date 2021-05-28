Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mario Šestak
Infobip website

Mario Šestak
Bornfight
Mario Šestak for Bornfight
Infobip is one of the world’s leading SaaS companies whose goal is to create seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people.

Our goal with redesign was turning the old Infobip website into a modern, self-serviced platform that's now fully customer-centric.

Live website:
https://www.infobip.com/

Case study:
https://www.bornfight.com/work/infobip/

Posted on May 28, 2021
