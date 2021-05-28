KAI Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone,
Here is the landing page exploration. It's a redesign of the KAI website.
Press "L" if you like the design and any feedback is highly appreciated.
Have any projects?
Drop your words here: sherly.setyani@gmail.com