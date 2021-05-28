Alex Heidarian

Mobile Portfolio Landing Page Wireframe Animation

Mobile Portfolio Landing Page Wireframe Animation uxui ui ux mobile web web portfolio website wireframe interaction design microinteraction figma prototype landing page mobile app mobile mobile ui portfolio
An animated prototype of my portfolio's landing page. Currently hashing out the visual design, but I polished these wireframes just a bit to convey at least some kind of aesthetic. Also taking a big risk and opting against using a hamburger menu. All feedback is welcome.

