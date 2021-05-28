Mobile Portfolio Landing Page Wireframe Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An animated prototype of my portfolio's landing page. Currently hashing out the visual design, but I polished these wireframes just a bit to convey at least some kind of aesthetic. Also taking a big risk and opting against using a hamburger menu. All feedback is welcome.