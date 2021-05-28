58th Fighter Squadron Patch

Trending designs to inspire you
Had the pleasure of helping my brother reimagine his F-35 fighter squad's patch design for a fun run of T-shirts & stickers. They didn't have a print-ready file, so while digitizing the historic patch I took some creative license in cleaning up the gorilla illustration and making it more readable & fierce!