Food Delivery Onboarding screen

Hey Guys,
Here's the Onboarding and Login screen of Food Delivery app. The onboarding process reinforces your app's value and provides instructions that highlight key benefits and features.
I hope you guys like it! What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section! Press "L" if you like it.❤
Do you have a question for me? 🧡 Get in touch 📨
✉️ e-mail: ishikaa09999@gmail.com