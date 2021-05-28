Huge Survey® web app dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! 👋
Its' time! Here is the latest shot from The Huge Survey® project. Check the design and please provide feedback.
--------
What is The Huge Survey®? 🚀
Huge Survey® is a micro survey platform that will give a 360-degree analysis of your questions and responders. It’s easy to set up and run on any technology web, mobile, IOS, and Android.
How did I help? 🤝
I was asked to lead & design of this project from ideation/research to visual design. The entire Survey Creation, Responder Management Module, which would be available as a web application. The challenge with the web application was to create a simple yet functional interface, improve the user experience, build upon necessary user flows, and design new, positive and trustful reception.
Stay tuned!!
Cheers!
Prashanth
ps: Check out the hi-res files attached below.
--
Follow me on Twitter | Medium
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.