Iconfield

Fitness Fit Pictogram

Iconfield
Iconfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitness Fit Pictogram pictogram design ui iconography icon
Fitness Fit Pictogram pictogram design ui iconography icon
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-01.jpg
  2. Dribbble-02.jpg

Hello dribbler!!! 👋

Here a set of pictogram I did for Impress Fit.
Feel free to give me some feedback!
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
___________
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : hello@iconfield.com

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Iconfield
Iconfield
Iconography & UI illustration studio.
Hire Me

More by Iconfield

View profile
    • Like