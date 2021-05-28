Matt Commons

Subscribe - Daily UI 26

Daily UI Challenge #026 - Design a subscribe form, button, widget, etc. It's been a rough couple of games to watch these playoffs but thought I'd do something around my team for this challenge :)

Hope you like it!

Posted on May 28, 2021
