Ricky Bahtiar
Agensip UI UX Agency

Barbers - Dashboard

Ricky Bahtiar
Agensip UI UX Agency
Ricky Bahtiar for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard barber shop scheduler dashboard barber statistics schedule barbers uiux dashboard design barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot 10.png
  2. Dribbble Shot 11.png
  3. Dribbble Shot 12.png
  4. Dribbble Shot 13.png
  5. Dribbble Shot 14.png
  6. Dribbble Shot 15.png
  7. Dribbble Shot 16.png

Hey!

This is my exploration about Barbershop Management Dashboard.

Barbers is an application intended for Barbershop which aims to manage human resources, products and income.

How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like