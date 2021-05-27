Single product

This was part of a Daily UI Challenge. The goal was to create a page that showed a product, considering whom the product was meant to be for and what information should be available. In this case, the website was based on a [ficticious] e-commerce based on products related to Wellbeing & Home Décor, such as candles, soap & shampoo, scented oils, etc.

The chosen product to be included in a full page was a handmade soap where it shows the main components, some of their qualities [vegan, free of plastic, etc.] as well as types to be selected [which in this case are essences] as part of the challenge.

The visual direction was based around a very delicate palette, using a textured pattern background filtered with a white background, and then a lavender color [8098EE] to highlight icons and the shop main title. Breadcrumbs were added at the top to let the user know where they were standing, as well as the classical hamburger menu, cart & search buttons on the top left. To give it a classy feel, some serif typefaces were added [Made Bon Voyage for the title, and Unna for subtitles] and a sans-serif for contrast in the rest of the site [Catamaran]

Personally this was one of my least favorite projects, they way it turned out was not how I expected it to be. Maybe it was the wrong combination of typefaces but something about it feels odd.