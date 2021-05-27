🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Signy is a well-crafted personal blog theme inspired by e-readers and added the best features from the ground level up to make your fans and followers focus on every word you write. A lightweight yet powerful theme is enough to cater to a wide range of blogging needs.
MainFeatures:
Unique Layouts
Widgets Stuff
Shopping Layouts
Terrific Performance
Post Styles
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Signy - A Personal Blog WordPress Theme