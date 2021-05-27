iamjenco

BikeMyWay Official Tee

iamjenco
iamjenco
  • Save
BikeMyWay Official Tee customized tshirt ecommerce product design mockup shirt shirtdesign
Download color palette

BikeMyWay.store, a recent client, offering custom biker apparels, accessories and gears wanted to make an impact statement that tags their branding and their slogan, #RideWithConfidence. As a Creative and Strategic Brand Designer, this mockup reflects that statement, showing "confidence" and a sense of authority.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
iamjenco
iamjenco

More by iamjenco

View profile
    • Like