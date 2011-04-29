Rich Hemsley

Icons

Rich Hemsley
Rich Hemsley
  • Save
Icons rdio youtube stumbleupon digg ember twitter grooveshark behance yelp cargo zerply playstation evernote gowalla
Download color palette

Makin some icons for Designmoo Pro. Wallace made a few and I'm finishing the set.

Rich Hemsley
Rich Hemsley

More by Rich Hemsley

View profile
    • Like