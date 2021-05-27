Colton Baysinger

Crimson Kite Ammo Box

logo design packaging design branding
I wanted to do some packaging design, so I opted for something I'd never really seen done as a mockup before. I created the name and logo, and used Adobe Dimension to create the box.

Posted on May 27, 2021
