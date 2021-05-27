Nike Sport Shoes UI Design Exercise

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this pandemic, i thought we must doing sport more to enhance our immune. Don't forget to wear a fit shoes, or maybe you can buy on e-commerce like this design 😊
What do you think? Comment down bellow
Disclaimer: This is just prototype design that contain edited color image