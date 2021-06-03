Noah Camp

K is for Kid Cuisine

Noah Camp
Noah Camp
Hire Me
  • Save
K is for Kid Cuisine childhood nostalgia 90s food food 90s 90s nibbles 3d type c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering kid cuisine
K is for Kid Cuisine childhood nostalgia 90s food food 90s 90s nibbles 3d type c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering kid cuisine
Download color palette
  1. K-Kid-Cuisine-final-2250px.jpg
  2. K-Kid-Cuisine-closeup-final.jpg

Instagram: noahcampdesign
Website: noahcamp.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, K is for Kid Cuisine. I think Kid Cuisine was too expensive to have in my house as a kid. Judging how much I love convenience, I would have liked to be able to pop a meal into the microwave now and then. But who knows how great I would have felt after. Still, the invention of microwave meals for kids was pretty ground-breaking at the time.⠀

Kid Cuisine, which debuted in 1990, wasn't the first line of kids’ frozen meals. Libbyland Dinners were the first line of kid-friendly TV dinners all the way back in 1971. But those only lasted for five years. Meanwhile, Kid Cuisine is still going strong after 30 years. ⠀

Noah Camp
Noah Camp
3D illustrator, typographer, and art director
Hire Me

More by Noah Camp

View profile
    • Like