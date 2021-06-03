Instagram: noahcampdesign

Website: noahcamp.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, K is for Kid Cuisine. I think Kid Cuisine was too expensive to have in my house as a kid. Judging how much I love convenience, I would have liked to be able to pop a meal into the microwave now and then. But who knows how great I would have felt after. Still, the invention of microwave meals for kids was pretty ground-breaking at the time.⠀

⠀

Kid Cuisine, which debuted in 1990, wasn't the first line of kids’ frozen meals. Libbyland Dinners were the first line of kid-friendly TV dinners all the way back in 1971. But those only lasted for five years. Meanwhile, Kid Cuisine is still going strong after 30 years. ⠀