Noah Camp

J is for Jolt Cola

J is for Jolt Cola 90s nibbles 3d type 90s food c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d lettering soda jolt cola
Next in the 90s Nibbles series, J is for Jolt Cola. Admittedly, I’ve never touched this stuff. I was scared of it, frankly. It was the Four Loko equivalent of 90s beverages, described by consumers as “liquid speed.” Even the creator laughed that it was considered the “naughty drink.” Judging by my debaucherous 20s, I don’t think it would have been good if I partook in this beverage as a kid. Trust me. ⠀

Since the beginning, Jolt was not bashful about touting its abundant sugar and caffeine content. For 24 years, the tagline was “All of the sugar and twice the caffeine.” Jolt Cola was created in 1985 by father-and-son team Joseph and “C.J.” Rapp. As more and more soda brands moved increasingly toward artificial sweeteners and fewer calories, the Rapps wanted to harken back to the olden days of soda parlors. To the Rapps, soda was meant to be a treat, not a health food. At least they were being authentic. ⠀

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
