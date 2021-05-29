Instagram: noahcamp.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, H is for Handi-Snacks. I was such a fan of Handi-Snacks in my lunch bag. I loved spreading the cheese on my crackers just so, before gobbling them up. It was very satisfying to spread the cheese perfectly and evenly over each cracker. Oh, the sweet control I had over the amount of cheese on each cracker! Yes, I had OCD as a child too. ⠀

Handi-Snacks were released by Nabisco in the mid-1980s. I especially loved the peanut butter version of Handi-Snacks that they released in the 90s. These were unfortunately discontinued. They’ve added a few different versions since, including breadsticks and pretzel dippers. They even came out with Oreo Handi-Snacks, which are basically the Oreo version of Dunkaroos, frosting dip and all. ⠀