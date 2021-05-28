Instagram: noahcamp.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, G is for Go-Gurt. When I first heard about Go-Gurt in 1998 I thought, “what a great idea! ...Not!” I was a teenager at this point, so I loved sarcasm, and I was probably jealous that I had missed the kid snack boat. I mocked the idea of yogurt in a tube, thinking how lazy we have to be to forgo the spoon! But the joke is on me because Go-Gurt is still going strong more than 20 years later. I’ve changed my tune, appreciating what a clever invention it is.⠀

⠀

The idea for Go-Gurt was inspired by magazine sample pouches of shampoo. A food scientist named Stephen Kaufman actually used hotel shampoo pouches to convince General Mills engineers of the great idea. He made the first prototypes of Go-Gurt himself on a personal-care product pouching machine he rented. ⠀

⠀

Go-Gurt went on to be very popular and spread to the rest of the world. Outside of the U.S., Go-Gurt is sold as "Yoplait Tubes" in Canada, as "Frubes" in the United Kingdom, and was also sold in Japan as "Guruto."⠀