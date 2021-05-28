Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Instagram: noahcamp.com
Website: noahcamp.com
Next in the 90s Nibbles series, G is for Go-Gurt. When I first heard about Go-Gurt in 1998 I thought, “what a great idea! ...Not!” I was a teenager at this point, so I loved sarcasm, and I was probably jealous that I had missed the kid snack boat. I mocked the idea of yogurt in a tube, thinking how lazy we have to be to forgo the spoon! But the joke is on me because Go-Gurt is still going strong more than 20 years later. I’ve changed my tune, appreciating what a clever invention it is.⠀
⠀
The idea for Go-Gurt was inspired by magazine sample pouches of shampoo. A food scientist named Stephen Kaufman actually used hotel shampoo pouches to convince General Mills engineers of the great idea. He made the first prototypes of Go-Gurt himself on a personal-care product pouching machine he rented. ⠀
⠀
Go-Gurt went on to be very popular and spread to the rest of the world. Outside of the U.S., Go-Gurt is sold as "Yoplait Tubes" in Canada, as "Frubes" in the United Kingdom, and was also sold in Japan as "Guruto."⠀