Risang Kuncoro
Plainthing Studio

Real Estate App Concept

Risang Kuncoro
Plainthing Studio
Risang Kuncoro for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Estate App Concept property product home penthouse apartment housing properties home rent real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Real Estate App Concept property product home penthouse apartment housing properties home rent real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Real Estate App Concept property product home penthouse apartment housing properties home rent real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Download color palette
  1. Real Estate App.png
  2. Real Estate App 2.png
  3. Real Estate App 3.png

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Real Estate App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: risangedykun@gmail.com
-----------------------
Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like