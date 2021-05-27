Daily UI 005

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Designing an app identity is very challenging and is very important to focus on concepts during de brief moment. In this case i decided to showcase a logo made for an UX-UI design course made on Coderhouse (Córdoba, Argentina) during 2019. It is very interesting because it has a deep process behind in order to understand users situation regarding local public transport system. You can see full work on my behance account: www.behance.net/EstudioGamu