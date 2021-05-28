Instagram: noahcampdesign

Website: noahcamp.com

Next in the 90s Nibbles series, F is for Fun Dip. Let’s just cut out the middle man, and go straight to the sugar! How do we get there? Licking and dipping hardened sugar into loose sugar! Sugarrrrrr! ⠀

⠀

It’s actually pretty interesting how Fun Dip came to be. Frutola, a sour powdered candy, was created to contend with Kool-Aid. The company soon realized that kids preferred pouring the mix directly into their mouths. They repackaged the product and added a spoon, calling it Lik-m-Aid. The edible candy sticks and colored sugar would later be rebranded in the 1970s as Fun Dip. ⠀

⠀

Fun Dip, Pixy Stix, and SweeTarts are all pretty much the same thing. In the 50’s, Sunline Inc. released Pixy Stix - colorful straw-shaped wrappers filled with powdered sugar. The non-resealable tubes led to regular complaints from parents claiming the loose candy powder was getting everywhere. So, by the 1960s, a solid version based on the same recipe was born and named SweeTarts. I loved them all!⠀